Dr. Daniel Hammond brings his medical experience from Spain to Palm Bay

By Dr. Javier Molinares

AL DIA TODAY

PALM BAY — Dr. Daniel Hammond’s path to medicine has taken him across continents and cultures, shaping a career grounded in compassion, education and service. Today, Hammond brings that experience to Brevard County, where he serves the community through his work at the Delacruz Volunteer Clinic of the Brevard Hispanic Center.



Dr. Daniel Hammond provides medical care to patients at the Delacruz Volunteer Clinic, a program of the Brevard Hispanic Center serving the community in Palm Bay. [Photo: AL DIA TODAY]

Born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, Hammond grew up moving frequently throughout the United States because of his father’s work. He attended nine different schools before graduating from Hingham High School in Massachusetts. During high school he competed in cross-country and track before enrolling at the University of Massachusetts, where he studied zoology as part of his preparation for medical school.

Dr. Daniel Hammond examines a patient at the Delacruz Volunteer Clinic of the Brevard Hispanic Center, providing compassionate care to underserved members of the community in Palm Bay. [Photo: AL DIA TODAY]

Hammond’s interest in medicine began at a young age after witnessing the illness of his mother, who later died from complications related to multiple sclerosis. The experience left a deep impression on him and inspired his desire to pursue a career helping others understand and manage their health.

After completing his undergraduate studies, Hammond traveled to Central America in search of affordable opportunities to study medicine. Eventually he was accepted into the University of Alcalá de Henares near Madrid, Spain, where he completed six years of medical training while studying in Spanish.

“I had to work harder because I was learning medicine in another language,” Hammond said. “But the experience taught me discipline and perseverance.”

After graduating from medical school, Hammond returned to the United States to continue his medical training. He completed several residencies before specializing in family medicine through a program affiliated with the University of Florida in Jacksonville.

In the early 1990s Hammond moved to Florida’s Space Coast, attracted by the coastal lifestyle and the opportunity to practice medicine in a growing community. Over time he expanded his medical approach to include preventive care, nutrition and integrative health practices.

Hammond later became board-certified in anti-aging medicine and began studying natural and holistic therapies used in different parts of the world, including herbal medicine and nutritional approaches to health.

“Medicine is constantly evolving,” Hammond said. “Sometimes combining traditional medical knowledge with nutrition and lifestyle changes can help patients achieve better long-term health.”

His perspective was also shaped by years of participation in international medical missions in countries such as Guatemala, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic. During those missions, Hammond treated patients facing conditions rarely seen in the United States, including nutritional deficiencies and parasitic infections.

“Many of the problems we saw could be treated with simple solutions,” Hammond said. “Basic nutrition, vitamins or preventive care can make a tremendous difference in people’s lives.”

Today Hammond continues his mission of service at the Delacruz Volunteer Clinic of the Brevard Hispanic Center, where he provides care to uninsured and underserved residents in the region. At the clinic he helps the community with primary care, nutrition guidance, natural medicine and efforts to improve mental health using a holistic approach to patient care.

The Delacruz Volunteer Clinic operates as part of the Brevard Hispanic Center’s broader mission to improve access to health services for vulnerable populations across the Space Coast.

“Education and prevention are essential,” Hammond said. “When patients understand how to care for their health, they can avoid serious illness and live better lives.”

The Delacruz Volunteer Clinic is located at 4670 Babcock Street #5, Palm Bay, FL 32905. For more information, call (321) 327-8938.